Dear Editor:
Writer Anne Lamott says that when we grieve, we learn to dance with a limp. We are at a point in our community when we need to recognize that there are many who are dancing with limps.
People who are victims of racial prejudice and the hate groups that are rampant in Tennessee dance with a limp. Do you know that Tennessee ranks No. 2 in hate groups in the United States? White privileged folks must acknowledge our complicity in this and act to bring about justice for all.
Join Blount County United and Alcoa-Blount NAACP.
People in recovery from addiction are learning to dance with a limp. It is imperative that our churches and community organizations reach out to provide the services needed to support them. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered 12-step program at several churches; there's also Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous, which need to be encouraged and supported.
People who are homeless are dancing with a limp. Now is the time for us to step up to support the ministry of First Baptist, Maryville, and a Place to Stay as they address this issue along with Family Promise.
Teens are struggling with many issues that are leading some to suicide. We must provide safe places for them to receive the hope and help that they need as they dance with limps.
The list goes on — veterans, people with food insecurity, elderly who are alone, prisoners and those recently released from jails and prisons. And each of us can’t do it all. The main message that I wish to relate is that we need to avoid getting too comfortable because it’s not happening to our family and friends. We need to reach out and offer hope. Make a choice and act in at least one of these arenas.
Ginny West Case
Cedar Park Drive
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.