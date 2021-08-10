Dear Editor:
We are heading into shorter days, cooler temperatures and more indoor activities through the winter. This makes your cells more susceptible to all kinds of noxious viruses (not just COVID) and bacteria while any chronic medical issues you already have could worsen. It doesn't have to be this way.
For the past 1½ years, we have been pumped full of fear — fear of illness, fear of government, fear of dying and fear of each other. This causes a great amount of stress, the No. 1 cause of a low-immune response. Why are we not talking about elevating our immunity? Why are we not encouraging lifestyle changes that enhance our body's natural healing?
Of course, there are supplements such as Zinc, Vitamins D3 and C, along with herbals like Echinacea and Astragalus to boost your immunity. There are also lots of free ways to kick-start your body that folks don't think about. Laughter is good medicine on many levels. It produces good endorphins to combat pain and ease anxiety. Deep belly laughs give your organs an internal massage and allow your lymph glands to carry away toxic waste. Laugh with friends or watch a funny show.
Stroking your pet, or a borrowed one, calms your nervous system and relieves anxiety. Holding a favored stuffed toy can deliver similar effects. Watching fish in an aquarium is also soothing. Consensual hugging with a loved one and holding it for at least 20 seconds is another way to boost your immunity.
The main idea is to calm the nervous system, lower your blood pressure, slow the breath and enjoy something in your life. Fear of a thing is worse than the thing. A calm mind can make sound decisions. Your body is a healing machine with the right care.
