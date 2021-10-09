Dear Editor:
Hearing about the gamesmanship that is being played in Washington over the debt ceiling, I tried to send a message to Tennessee’s senior senator, Marsha Blackburn. In it I stated, “The current disagreement over the Debt Ceiling will impact senior citizens’ Social Security. Remember that we vote and we remember.”
I got the response, "Request not Accepted." I did not copy my message from another document. I simply expressed my disgust at the politics that currently threaten the earned and promised Social Security payments that so many senior Americans need.
The debt ceiling is not about potential future expenditures but about costs that have been incurred in the past under both Presidents Trump and Biden. So I write this letter to The Daily Times in hopes that both of our senators will realize that their game-playing hurts real citizens. To repeat, American senior citizens remember and we vote.
Mark Hall
Wilson Avenue
Maryville
