Dear Editor:
We are all “sitting" on a gigantic rock spinning in space. God calls us to love our neighbors. The older generation needs the fresh ideas and creativity of the younger, who in turn, can benefit from the wisdom and maturity of those who came before them. We’re all in this life together.
Ed Frahme
Old Plantation Way
Maryville
