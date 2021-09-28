Dear Editor:
This year our government is expected to take in $3.86 trillion, but our total debt has increased to $28 trillion because we spend billions more each year than we take in. Isn’t it time Congress talks about reducing debt instead of raising the debt ceiling?
Ed Frahme
Old Plantation Way
Maryville
