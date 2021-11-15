Dear Editor:
I received a threat. It was gently offered as a good ole comment from a good ole boy. But it was a threat. “You be good now. We know where you are.”
It is sad that expressions of truth as I perceive it and back up with research from credible sources precipitate such remarks. It is sad that some don’t want to be engaged in conversation that disputes their beliefs. What do they fear?
It seems that the current GOP has gone on the attack. Still following the antics of Trump, they spew hate and even threaten the lives of congressional members. Their fear-based tactics are a threat to our democracy. What do they fear?
The GOP fights the investigation of the attack on our Capitol. They refuse to testify. Don’t they remember that Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was willing to testify? What do they fear?
Those who boldly participated in the insurrection fight in courts. Many have not been caught. Why don’t they come forward and face the music? Why are they fearful of the justice system if they are so convinced of the big lie?
Right here in Blount County, we have the Blount County Conservative Sentinel that sounds the alarm and attacks those who are counter to their opinions and lies. There is no way to respond with comments. What does the writer of this Facebook page fear?
Amidst all this fear we need brave people from the GOP and other groups who will speak up against the hated and lies that are prevalent. The great experiment of our democracy depends on it. What do they fear?
Ginny West Case
Cedar Park Drive
Maryville
