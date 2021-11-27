Dear Editor:
Anyone who has spent much time in this little town has probably noticed something. This place has a thing for the Confederate flag. This image that we see adorned upon the license plates and front porches of our neighbors was never actually the official flag of the Confederacy. It is more of a modern symbol. A symbol of white equals right. A symbol of fear and misguided passion. A symbol grasping for pride, out of a sentiment of bitterness.
But was Maryville ever even really a hotbed for this kind of thinking during the 19th century? Actually, if you do some research you will quickly realize that this town was more progressive in that time than it is currently. Isn’t that odd?
How did this happen? During the 19th century, Maryville was a center of abolitionist activity. Between the Quakers and Isaac Anderson at Maryville College and others this was actually a pretty openminded and hip place. When Tennessee voted on the Ordinance of Secession in 1861, only 19% of Blount Countians voted in favor of seceding from the Union. And in the Reconstruction era, Maryville became a hub of Radical Republican (anti-racist, pro union, opposite of Donald Trump activity.
A “Freedmen’s Normal Institute” was established on the site of present-day Maryville High School. And the city elected William Bennett Scott, the entire country’s only second African American mayor, in 1869. What’s up with the fervor for this modern symbol of white supremacy, a symbol that does not even reflect your own heritage? Jesus says in the Gospel of Matthew that you should “love thy neighbor as thyself.” Why have so many bought into this nonsensical jargon that they must support this idea of “rebels” and lost cause confederate silliness?
So you clutch tightly to that silly old name “rebels” and that silly old flag symbol and you grab on tight to your guns and knives and your “private property” and you wait for someone to come along and lead you out from the pain and on over into the Promised Land where there ain’t nobody scary around no more and everything is whitewashed in the precious blood of the lamb.
Peter VandenHurk
Island Drive
Maryville
