Dear Editor: I have asked this question of the Tennessee Health Department but have not received an answer. I believe this information is vital to the public.
Since the currently limited number of COVID vaccine doses is being distributed to a relatively small number of health care workers, it is easy for the distribution centers (hospitals) to identify, and notify, and vaccinate people in that group.
When larger numbers of doses are available to larger numbers of people, how are they going be notified that (1) they are now eligible to get vaccinated, and (2) when the vaccine will be available and where. How are the members of the general public going to know they can get a vaccination?
David Tolliver
Inverness Drive
Maryville
