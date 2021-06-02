Dear Editor:
While we all share concerns about issues like health care, immigration, poverty and the economy, we don’t agree on how to address these issues. This is made worse as every issue has become a partisan football. Any hope of “common ground” and areas of bipartisan agreement disappear.
What if we went straight to the heart of our disagreements and worked to untangle the difficult knots there? It’s time to bring back what has now become an ugly word — compromise. Neither side gets everything it wants￼￼, but we move forward for the common good of the country. Does that sound so bad? Henry Clay, a great leader, was known as the "Great Compromiser.” This nickname was not a slur but a genuine salute at the time.￼￼￼
Susan Sneed
Old Niles Ferry Road
Maryville
