Dear Editor:
I just read Buzz Thomas' column ("Raising Savages," Oct. 31, 6A). Although I feel his pain and agree with his observations, I couldn't help but recall his inappropriate use of a Pat Conroy quote ("... spend a half hour in a Manhattan bar and you'll understand why we spent four years trying to kill all of them... .") in his Sept. 5 column ("Southern gentlemen)" just 6 days before the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
I may have missed an apology or "my bad" for that but not having seen one in subsequent columns I couldn't help but share a Lincoln quote from his second inaugural, "... The judgments of the Lord are true and righteous altogether... ."
Mark Rivera
West Woodbine Drive
Maryville
