Dear Editor:
What a mess America is in right now. This division is in large part fueled by corporate greed resulting in echo chambers on social media, cable news and talk radio.
Can history be a help to us in times like this? I believe it can. Let’s take a look at our own Sam Houston.
Sam was a highly successful, intelligent, ambitious, experienced and broken leader. Wait: broken? Yes, Sam was also a violent, bigamous, often-intoxicated, cowardly, prideful, arrogant, racist slave owner. Likewise, as collective Americans, we too have a long list of both accomplishments and failures.
There are two prominent statues of Sam Houston that come to mind and represent two distinct time periods in his life. The first statue, here in Maryville, is of a young Sam Houston. In this statue, Sam is equipped for war, “Warrior Sam." The other statue of “Big Sam,” located in Texas, is officially named “A Tribute to Courage." In this statue, Sam is finely dressed and is holding a cane used to provide steadiness.
Toward the end of Sam’s life, while serving as the governor of Texas, our country was deeply divided and on the verge of civil war. Sam was under tremendous pressure to lead Texas toward secession. Instead, he pushed back against this onslaught and was a voice of reason and neutrality. He rejected Abraham Lincoln’s offer of troops, but he also rejected giving an oath of loyalty to the Confederacy. This resulted in Sam being removed from office. Sam loved his fellow Texans and did his best to warn them of what was to come. But despite his best efforts, he was labeled a traitor by most of his fellow Texans.
Sam’s third spouse, Margaret Lea, a devout Baptist, helped Sam change his life’s trajectory. On Nov. 19, 1854, Sam Houston, now more than 60 years in age, made the decision to admit his brokenness. That day he accepted the forgiveness of God and was immersed in the cold waters of Rocky Creek. He was told after coming up from the water, “Your sins are washed away” and was quoted as saying “If that be the case, God help the fish below.”
Fast-forward now nearly 160 years. Once again, we have an opportunity to listen to Sam. But which Sam will we listen to? “Warrior Sam” or the “Tribute to Courage” Sam with his cane used for steadiness? Houston’s tombstone reads: “A Brave Soldier, A Fearless Statesman, A Great Orator, A Pure Patriot, A Faithful Friend, A Loyal Citizen, A Devoted Husband and Father, A Consistent Christian, An Honest Man.” May we have the courage to admit our failings, humble ourselves, and seek the path of peace.
Jared Turner
Lincolnshire Drive
Maryville
