Dear Editor:
I recently read "White Too Long: The Legacy of White Supremacy in American Christianity" by Robert P. Jones. The Rev. Jones’ conclusion could be summarized like this: If you are trying to recruit suckers for a white supremacy group, hang around the parking lot of evangelical churches on Sunday morning.
Since confederate monuments were erected, ostensibly to honor dead traitors but really to say “we’re still in charge here,” many white evangelical Republicans have consistently worked to support white supremacy and to keep all others from gaining rights and power.
The most bizarre fact is that there were actually stained glass windows in prominent churches depicting Robert E. Lee and Jefferson Davis as saints of the highest order. The hope was that White Protestant Republicans would finally become the chosen people of the whole wide world. God help us.
I’ve got the feeling that when a lot of Southerners meet their savior after they die, Jesus will say, “I never knew you.”
David Reeves
Maryville Towers
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.