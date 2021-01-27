Dear Editor:
The article about county buildings possibly getting a “comprehensive inspection” for alleged repairs needed or equipment replaced is music to the ears of those in power who love to spend taxpayers money. Look for phrases like, “needs replaced ASAP” or “Wow! We had no idea it was in that bad of shape” or “if we fail to fix this, we might not be in compliance with (fill in the blank) state or federal agency” to be thrown around like crazy.
Sure you might have one or two county commissioners who feign reluctance at the massive spending these “committees” and department heads want them to approve, but at the end of the day, the vast majority of, if not all of it, will be approved.
Charlie Wilson
Blockhouse Road
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.