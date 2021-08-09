Dear Editor:
Some high schools changed their name from Rebels after the 2015 massacre in Charleston, South Carolina, some in 2018 after the Charlottesville, Virginia, white supremacist rally, and then many others considered the change in 2020 during the BLM protests following George Floyd’s death.
There are high school Rebels in many states other than those in the former Confederacy: California, Colorado, Ohio, Minnesota, Iowa, New York, etc. The funny thing is, the Rebels name is almost always used for a school with a direction in its name. Bakersfield, California, had Bakersfield North and South, Denver had Denver East, West, North and South. Guess which schools were named the Rebels? The South schools were. So let’s not pretend that Rebels don’t mean the Confederacy.
Now what was going on when Maryville became the Rebels? Under the umbrella of the myth of The Lost Cause, the 75th Anniversary of the Civil War and anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg were being recognized. A little book call "Gone With The Wind" was published. Jim Crow laws were in place throughout the South. Black people couldn’t even attend Maryville schools. The phrase Rebels was floating around all over the place! So it’s no wonder it came to mind for the team. Ole Miss changed their name to Rebels around the time Maryville did. Ole Miss!
Google “Rebels South” because that's what Maryville is, and you’ll be met with Confederate mascot images and articles about teams changing their names.
Jackie Palmer
Woodmont Drive
Maryville
