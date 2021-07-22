Dear Editor:
The Daily Times deserves praise for maintaining a variety of views on its Opinion page. Michael Reagan’s July 21 column, "Why my son is unvaccinated," was of special interest. The author tells us he wishes to provide an opportunity to permit his 41-year-old son to “do a little ranting.” He lets us know that Cameron is a stay-at-home dad responsible for the care of his two young daughters while his wife is employed full time.
We aren’t told, but it is plausible, that the wife’s employer-based health insurance covers the whole family. That is relevant, because most of Cameron’s “rant” consists of an assertion that the COVID vaccination is part of an “oppressive ... war” on the disease. Cameron grounds his “no way” decision about vaccination for himself and his daughters on his observation that, among the many people Reagan claims Cameron knows, two people got COVID with positive outcomes, though he is said to acknowledge the Los Angeles County death toll of 25,000.
Reagan doesn’t tell us what he makes of his son’s letting his grandchildren run the risk implied by those odds. I think Cameron has every right to take risks. I wonder, however, about Reagan’s opinion of Cameron’s taking those risks for his grandchildren.
I raise the insurance question for this reason. I respect the right to take risks for oneself. But risk-takers should not expect others to shoulder the cost of those risks. Reagan doesn’t tell us, but does he think, as the odds make likely, that should Cameron or the children be stricken with this dangerous disease, that he will hope his wife’s health insurance will cover the cost?s Do Reagan and Cameron weigh the fact that the insurance costs for each of us depends on the choice others make about risk-taking? Not to mention the cost in lives that depends on controlling the spiraling pandemic.
Alvin G. Burstein
Topsail Court
Louisville
