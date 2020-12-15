Dear Editor:
I response to the letter in the Dec. 15 letter suggesting our congressman is guilty of treason for his support of President Trump’s election challenge, a recent Fox poll indicates 77% of the president’s 74.2 million voters think the election was “stolen.” Should all 57-plus million of us be executed?
As to the writer’s claims there is no evidence of fraud, I refer your readers to the disturbing video from Georgia. If you don’t know what I’m talking about, change channels. Or consider Mr. Biden’s astonishing admission on Oct. 24, which he posted on Instagram: “We have put together, I think, the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics.”
Either he’s the traitor or he’s utterly senile. Take your pick.
Mike Pelletier
Mountain View Avenue
Maryville
Editor's note: Fact checkers have declared at least two Georgia videos purporting to show fraud as false.
