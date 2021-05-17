Dear Editor:
Donald Trump personality cult, Trumpian scourge, Trumpian clone and big lie about the 2020 elections are hereby rejected as affronts to those of us graced with intelligence and common sense. Froma Harrop (“Liz Cheney is not going to the 'political wilderness," May 14) and her fellow Democrats and media attacking President Trump and most of us with a conscious just don’t seem to get this notion that our Preamble is worthy of any consideration. We engaged toward peace, freedom and prosperity not only here, but also abroad. Does this make us and our children idiots needing a mind gut?
Why are they angry? What do they fear? Why are they taking us into the abyss while at the same time willfully allowing national and international threats? We clearly see division while President Biden promised unity. We also see lust for power in the Democrat’s For the People Act and other efforts that strengthen our enemies and weakens our resolve to serve with love as one nation under God.
Instead of bringing our republic together, Liz Cheney made it her personal mission to ensure that those of us who believe in fundamental principles like Trump are tempered to subjection and submission. Right here is where we stand and resort to arguments contained in our Declaration of Independence; that’s quite enough, thank you.
Trump may not have been an A student of Dale Carnegie’s “How to Win Friends and Influence People” while being attacked 24/7/365 by our domestic enemies. This we may mutually agree. Yet his principled accomplishments that benefited everyone will not be erased from the jury’s memory. The midterms should effectively respond to such unconscionable cockamamie and restore our resolve to God and the Constitution.
Freedom comes with a price. She’s burdened with responsibility and accountability, whatever it takes.
Joe Starbuck
Cavalier Drive
Maryville
