Dear Editor:
I read in The Daily Times almost daily about the COVID shots, who's getting them, where to go. On Feb. 23, I read teachers will begin getting them this weekend.
Is there a reason my 90-year-old mother is still on a waiting list?
Candice Waz
Calderwood Highway
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.