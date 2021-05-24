Dear Editor:
I've read with significant interest the Alcoa Planning Commission's approval of more than 500 apartments on Topside Road. That could mean more than 1,000 vehicles entering Topside Road, many of which will also use Pellissippi Parkway.
I have yet to read how the Alcoa Planning Commission plans to expand the roadway access areas. Is this yet another expansion program where the taxpayers will be responsible for the additional infrastructure, or can we expect the developers to also be responsible for road access issues?
Tom Werkema
Lowes Ferry Road
Louisville
