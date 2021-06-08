Dear Editor:
I could have lived 80 more years without knowing what pansexual means ("All you need is love," 8A, June 3). I didn't need to hear that definition so I'm going to try and forget it if possible.
Linda Arwood
Old Clover Hill Road
Maryville
Dear Editor:
I could have lived 80 more years without knowing what pansexual means ("All you need is love," 8A, June 3). I didn't need to hear that definition so I'm going to try and forget it if possible.
Linda Arwood
Old Clover Hill Road
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.