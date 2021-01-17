Dear Editor:
Our First Amendment rights need to be utilized with one caveat: responsible freedom of speech. Two preceding generations of my family habitually read two to three newspapers each day. One leaned to the GOP and one to the Democratic Party.
The local paper was about area businesses and events. We watched two national news stations and felt that anchors Walter Kronkite and David Brinkley were men of great integrity. We saw them as truthful, dependable and timely.
Now I question some social media outlets and some politicians as not being truthful but allowing their biases or their hunger for power and money to interfere with what we their consumers and constituents are delivered. There is the Federal Communications Commission that oversees radio and TV media. In an ideal world, the FCC would fact-check our aired information, but our founding fathers did not foresee our current predicament.
The survival of our democracy needs honest-factual news that can provide us the guardrails to keep our leaders in a spotlight so we can be certain of our democratic leadership.
One television station is owned by a man who started out in media publishing a scandal rag found in line at the grocery store. He lives now in England but allows his media reporters to spout hypocritical outrage and propaganda to the unsuspecting consumers. They have taken the side of President Trump and his egregious agenda, which has added to the rage and confusion of our countrymen.
Trump also placed one of his allegiants as head of the FCC, which could only have highlighted his mechanisms to control the media in his total disregard for truth in his hope to cover up his path to autocracy and ongoing rulership.
Note: I once worked for WCTT and worked in compliance with and in renewal of FCC licensing. So forgive me if I wish for responsible use of our freedom of speech.
Judy P. Brown
Legends Way
Maryville
