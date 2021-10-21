Dear Editor:
Syndicated columnist Froma Harrop seems to think that our economic situation is not that serious.
Even though gas prices are $3.19 a gallon, there are still plenty of cars on the roads, she wrote. Gas was $1.79 when Biden took office. It was even less when Trump was president.
She states that the backups at the ports are due to Americans buying more from Asia and labor shortages are because businesses have increased hiring. Due to Biden's incompetence, we no longer are energy independent, but back to begging OPEC to increase production.
It is not only imported items that are becoming hard to get, but many items made in the U.S. Not only are goods becoming hard to get in some instances, but many items are increasing in price dramatically.
Harrop says things will get back to normal eventually, which is true, I pray. Although I doubt it will happen while Biden and Pelosi are in power. If Donald Trump was still president, we would not be in this mess.
The hypocrisy and stupidity of the left once again leaves me bewildered. I can only say Democrats, beware: You reap what you sow.
John Smith
Old Plantation Way
Maryville
(0) comments
