March 9 letter is much misguided.
Dear Editor:
The March 9 letter ("The blood will be on legislators' hands") is much misguided.
The writer rails at various institutions and people in the name of supporting and protecting transgender women, i.e., men, and their supposed right to participate in traditional women’s sports.
What she ignored is the fundamental issue: Men, transgender or not, have certain natural advantages in most athletic competitions. Men in women’s sports will wreck women’s sports. No person of common sense can deny this truth.
The U.S. has a proud history of the development of women’s sports. Title IX of the Civil Rights Act of 1974 laid the foundation for the robust women’s sports programs we have today.
It would be a great shame to lose these gains.
The writer's anger and vitriol have rendered her oblivious to the plain implication of her position.
John R. Barker
Copperwood Lane
Maryville
