Dear Editor:
On Dec. 9, I watched the International Space Station (ISS) go across the sky. I have seen it before, but never as clearly. It was visible for more than three minutes, traveling from the northwest across the Maryville sky almost straight overhead.
You had time to think about what you were seeing. There was this little planet traveling around the Earth at 17,000 miles per hour. Inside was a group of people from all over the world. They were black and white, male and female, Russian, American, Chinese, Japanese, etc. But you did not sense any division among them. You imagined them to be of one accord, despite the differences society tried to force upon them back home. You imagined them realizing their personal welfare depended on their neighbors on board. Each, with their own special gifts, was contributing to something bigger than themselves.
There was something intensely thought provoking about a group of humans this diverse who seemed to know where they were going and what they were doing without the divisiveness we are seeing here on Mother Earth, divisiveness that is ripping humanity apart.
Their apparent one-accordance left me realizing how bad things really are down here. I’m not talking about the virus. I’m talking about the way we are behaving in the face of adverse circumstances. We are not rising to the occasion as a people; we are dividing into warring camps and bickering. I suspect that when they have a problem up there, they react in a manner more in line with their need to work together for the common good. But that’s just me.
Charles A. St. Clair
Creekstone Circle
Maryville
