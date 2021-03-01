Dear Editor:
I would like to be able to write about things no one ever really thinks about — things that if brought to bear people likely would be astounded to learn. Yeah some topics would be controversial and speculative, a good deal of conjecture or just an opinion that everyone has a right to.
The corruption that goes on around folks every day everywhere is astonishing. More over it is criminal. Case in point: The Blount County Detention Center is a cesspool of profit by means of inhumane misery. It is hard as hell to bring solid proof to light for obvious reasons.
In a bigger picture the proof for an individual person to rationalize the truth in the levels of corrosive corruption in the power structure is the events going on at the very top of the food chain. People inherently are not stupid. On the contrary, they can on a personal level see the reality of what's really going on as clear as looking through a glass of crystal clear water.
Folks are scared of the power that some people wield; it is just the human ability to nurture denial for the comfort of feeling safe. They are scared of the people in power. Me, too. And if you are about self-preservation you will be to. Or you might wind up on the belligerent side of a alcoholic judge that will prove to you that you are not nothing more than another messily inmate to be inhumanely managed for profit
Robert Thompson
U.S. Highway 411 South
Maryville
