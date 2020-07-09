Dear Editor:
I agree with your editorial (July 9, "Masks can slow spiking COVID-19 cases in Blount County") opposing Mayor Ed Mitchell not ordering masks to be worn in public in Blount County.
People from other counties will be in Maryville for a carnival where people are not social distancing or wearing masks. I have always had a very high opinion of our mayor, and I cannot believe he cannot see what he is doing to Blount County.
Brenda Heiskell
Dayton Drive
Seymour
