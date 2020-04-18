Dear Editor:
Reading the letter about Trump supporters being deluded ("Trump supporters deluded over his handling of crisis," April 15), I found this lady to be very naive.
Does she really think the Chinese government would give the world the true figures of the infected and the dead in their country? Under Obama in 2009, 12,000 people died of the H1N1 virus with about 275,000 hospitalized.
Of course, Trump is concentrating on the economy. It's the best it's been in years, a lot better than under Obama. I don't think he's working on his election campaign nearly as hard as the Democrats are working on theirs.
John Smith
Old Plantation Way
Maryville
Editor's note: The 2009 H1N1 pandemic claimed 12,469 American lives over a one-year period, while COVID-19 killed more than 35,000 Americans in the first six weeks, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
