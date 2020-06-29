Dear Editor:
How is it that the city of Maryville allows the lot at the corner of Montvale Road and Lamar Alexander Parkway to grow grass and weeds 4- to 5-feet tall in the middle of the city? Even my neighborhood does not allow it.
Aren't there ordinances against this and council members responsible to enforce? Where is the pride of ownership in our beautiful city that visitors going to the mountains view on their route? This is a disgrace to the other corners of that location. Let's keep our city beautiful.
Boni Witt
Country Meadows Lane
Maryville
