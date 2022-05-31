"A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed."
These are the exact words of the second Amendment. The focus in the first words is to have protection as a body which is composed of the citizens. With the purpose in the second phrase “ the security of a free state.” The source of the weapons to provide the protection of “the free state” (the citizens) will be the arms owned by those citizens.
With the changes over the years and the formation of the Army and other branches the dependence on the citizen-owned arms no longer could suffice as the weapons needed for the “well-regulated militia”
The solution was to have the weapons provided by the federal government along with the ammunition for use with those weapons.
This development changed the need for citizens to keep and bear arms, because the citizen’s arms were no longer the source of the weapons needed for “the well-regulated militia”.
A solution that would provide citizen’s arms and completely comply with the Second Amendment could be that if a person wants to buy an assault rifle they would be required to enlist in one of the military services for two years and report to the service with the weapon.
