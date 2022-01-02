Dear Editor,
I am 32 years old and I am a lifelong resident of Knoxville, TN. I am an alum of Carson-Newman University. Recently I was the recipient of a License to Gospel Ministry, presented to me by First Baptist Church of Knoxville where I am an active member. My current employment is serving as a substitute teacher at several private schools in Knox County.
Iam deeply concerned about the recent closure of both the inpatient and outpatient services at Blount Memorial Hospital in Maryville, TN.
I do realize there are certain alternatives of inpatient and outpatient care throughout Tennessee, and that more options will be available in the near future. However, that is not what I consider a positive solution for those who are familiar with the now former psychiatric treatments at Blount Memorial.
The Emotional Health and Recovery Center (EHRC) or 3E (East Wing at Hospital) was a small community of well-monitored daily activity inside the inpatient and outpatient rooms of the EHRC. The therapists and staff made it a point to get to know your name, your care needs, and were never afraid to help talk though difficult issues. Patients were guaranteed to have daily activities ranging from talk therapy, to education groups, to art projects. Yes, even art. And, yes, art helps express emotion.
In addition, and importantly, it did not matter what crisis you were going through upon admission to 3E; you were guaranteed to develop friendships with fellow strugglers.
How do I know about all that I have just described? It is because my own battle with depression warranted the need and desire to seek inpatient and outpatient services from the EHRC several times dating back to 2012. I am so very thankful and grateful that I was able to step away from daily struggle and seek healing and renewal while being cared for by top notch healthcare staff in the Blount Memorial EHRC.
Finally, my discharge plan, and no doubt most others discharge plan from EHRC inpatient and/or outpatient, included an invitation to return if needed. That option is now gone for myself, and all those many folks who knew the EHRC as a place of true rest and recovery. Now, Blount Memorial and Blount County have closed the doors of the EHRC in the supposed pursuit of better options. Personally, I think a terrible decision has been made.
Brad Keaton
Knoxville
