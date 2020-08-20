Dear Editor:
I had a car accident the morning of Friday, Aug. 14, on Foothills Mall Drive in front of Kentucky Fried Chicken. A nice woman was at my door immediately to offer aid and to tell me she saw exactly what happened.
I was not myself at the time and did not get her name. I am pretty sure that I did not even say thank you.
I'm hoping she will read this and know how much I appreciate her willingness to help. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.
Laura Huffstetler
Hamilton Street
Alcoa
