Dear Editor:
In response to the Aug. 19 letter "We need lock boxes and dropoffs to secure ballots," Trump is not using a mail-in ballot, he is using an absentee ballot. The absentee ballot system has been in place in this nation for many years. Workers, such as ourselves, who are on the road with their jobs vote absentee.
The difference between both ballots are:
Absentee ballots arrive by voter request only. There isn’t a mass mailing where ballots arrive even to the family pets as with mail-in ballots. Absentee ballots require voter verification, safeguards such as signature matching, prevent voting after Election Day, stop ballot harvesting, and defend one person for one vote. It ensures a free and fair election. All those protections are absent in mass mail-in ballot systems.
There is no proof that Russia changed any ballots in the past despite what the fearmongers claim. If it is as safe to wear a mask in the grocery store, it is as safe to wear a mask to vote.
It saves embarrassment to do your homework before spouting off in the newspaper.
Shanna Dean Cooper
Old Niles Ferry Road
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.