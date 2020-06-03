Dear Editor:
The other day a writer questioned the patriotism of Democrats because he does not hear us singing patriotic songs. Patriotism is defined by the actions we take, not by passively listening to a song on Facebook.
We see it in the church or nonprofit volunteer; in the candidate for office and his or her campaign workers. We see it in school board members and those who deliver food to the needy. We see it in the thousands of individuals standing up for racial and economic justice and opportunity. We see it in all the people who understand and act on the belief that we each benefit when we all benefit.
I don’t particularly like Lee Greenwood, but I am moved by "This Land is Your Land" by Woodie Guthrie and by the Kate Smith version of "God Bless America." "Over There" by George M. Cohan is another patriotic song that makes me want to stand up with love of my country. Patriotic expressions of song, art, poetry and display of our flag are commonplace at Democratic functions.
Robert K. Hanye
Sweet Briar Drive
Maryville
