On the front page of the June 28 edition of The Daily Times, there was a picture of Alcoa City Schools Director Brian Bell walking students to their school. This picture says it all about what a caring man Dr. Bell is.
My experience with Dr. Bell through the years has shown me that, even though the current educational culture appears to be based on the use of digital devices and Tennessee state testing requirements, Dr. Bell has proven to value people above all. As Becky Stone stated in the article, “He knew how to take care of his people."
In my opinion, Dr. Bell has always demonstrated respect for students, staff, parents and the community. His leadership helped to create a positive and successful culture for students of Alcoa. He is leaving a legacy of caring for students while providing them with the resources to succeed.
Dr. Bell was good for Alcoa City Schools, and Dr. Bell, you will be missed.
Glenn Doig
Retired Maryville City Schools administrator
Oakwood Drive
Maryville
