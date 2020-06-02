Dear Editor:
One positive thing we have learned in the coronavirus pandemic is that all human life is connected. What happens in one country quickly can affect every community in the world. Our imperative now is to expand our sense of loyalty and give allegiance to the entire planet and fully embrace the concept of the oneness of the human race — a spiritual truth expressed in the teachings of all the world’s religions as well as a scientific verity.
Let our vision be world embracing and hopeful, but not naïve. Unfortunately, some world leaders and their followers have become seduced by tribalism — a destructive, fatal attraction that must be counteracted. In this country we see it manifested in racism and other forms of hatred and violence.
Saying “mankind is one” is easy, but it is more than a slogan. It is broader than tolerance or brotherhood. Commitment to oneness demands reflection, action and change.
Reflection can begin with the questions we pose to ourselves. Who do I welcome into my home? Who do I engage in significant and meaningful conversations? When I witness someone being harassed or victimized how do I respond? What aid and support can I provide? What prejudices do I have in my heart, and how can I root them out?
Racism is systemic. When government polices or corporate practices marginalize a sector of my community, how do I work for justice? How do I call institutions to account?
Challenging ourselves with these questions can take us far and can effect change. Individually and collectively we have the capacity to be a better people. Hopefully, one day a truly “United” States of America will raise high the banner of the oneness of the human race.
Robert McClelland
Hunters Hill Boulevard
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.