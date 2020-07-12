Dear Editor:
I am a decorated disabled Vietnam veteran combat helicopter pilot who has enjoyed riding my bicycle on the Maryville\Alcoa Greenway since I moved here in 2011 because after visiting for 30 years, I loved the people and the environment.
I've never thought it a very clever idea to ride a bicycle on the roadways in traffic especially where there isn't a shoulder. Yes, sharing the road is the law but doesn't make it a safe thing to do.
I'm 72 years old with numerous health issues that make bicycling the best aerobic low-impact exercise for me. I try to ride 10 miles on the Greenway from Greenbelt Park, around the corporate lake, past the pool, around Springbrook Park, and back to the Greenbelt Park three or more times a week. On a good day I can complete that loop in just under an hour.
I've been pleased to see how well maintained the trails are and delighted to discover how friendly people are along the route. All of the new concrete sidewalks by the pond and the school are very nice, but someone has decided to eliminate bicycle traffic on this newly cement paved portion of the trail.
My bicycle is just like a wheelchair for me. I cannot walk more than a few hundred yards before arthritis in my joints stops me in my tracks. I am discriminated against because of my handicaps.
Only a little consideration for others is required to allow us all to share the trails. The problem can be solved by correcting .
Help me out, people of Maryville and Alcoa; call the mayor and express yourselves.
Bill Gilkey
Hawks Ridge Drive
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.