Dear Editor:
The United States. "Like it or leave it," some people will tell you, but I was always taught that we do our best to make things better, not worse.
Unemployment rate is at 4% as of January 2022. That is not a hight number, but it equals 6.5 million people. Align those numbers with Social Security numbers and have them report to a job if they are physically able. But we need to worry about Russia and Ukraine.
In the United States, a reported 608,570 people died of cancer in 2021. We can go to the moon, but we can't find a cure for cancer. But we need to worry about Russia and Ukraine.
In the United States, Black and White people still have a problem with one another. White people and illegals have a problem with one another. Black people have a problem with one another. Black on Black crime is at 55.9%. But we need to worry about Russia and Ukraine.
On any given night, there are an estimated 554,000 people homeless. Grant you, some are mental, but some can't do any better. There are 250,000 rape or attempted rape cases reported every year. But we need to worry about Russia and Ukraine.
The Tennessee lottery generated over $1.5 billion in 2021. About $500 million was spent on education. Again, we need to worry about Russia and Ukraine.
Hate crimes in the United States were between 8 and 11,000 in 2020. One million drivers are cited per year in the U.S. for DUI. In America, a child is shot every hour. But we still have to worry about Russia and Ukraine.
People, I have the solution. You should never address a problem without a solution. A math professor from the University of Georgia taught me that. In the state of Tennessee, a student must have 22 credits to graduate from high school. You also have mandatory classes in college. You also must have shot record to enroll in school as a child. Only 27% of Americans attend church on a regular basis.
I'm just saying, as Americans, we are worried about the wrong thing! Do you see the solution?
Sincerely,
Kevin L. Adkins
Alcoa
