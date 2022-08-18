Dear Editor:
In just two years, Joe Biden has increased deficit spending to dangerous levels close to $30 trillion. We just went through a shortage of baby formula. We only hope that situation is improving.
Wages are up around 4%, but inflation is at least 8% and in some cases even higher. Because of the high cost of fuel and groceries, many families are struggling to pay their bills at the end of each month.
If we stay on the same path we are on, eventually taxes will be increased to fuel an even larger government. Always remember, a government large enough to give you everything is also large enough to take everything.
Roe vs Wade has been overturned by the Supreme Court, but this is no guarantee the states will follow the pro-life law.
Our school children are being indoctrinated with policies of socialism rather than policies of democracy and freedom. Parents, we must stay active in issues that affect our children in school. Please keep up with what your child is being taught.
With Joe Biden as president, we have decreased our nation's oil and gas production. This has led to huge price increases for gas and oil products. With such high fuel prices, goods hauled by trucks, trains and ships must be increased to the consumer. Without passing the higher cost along to the consumer, the truck, train and ship owners could not continue in business.
The way we left Afghanistan was an absolute foreign policy disaster. We left behind state-of-the-art military equipment, money and even more important human lives. I wonder how many have died, Americans and Afghan informants, since being left behind.
Illegal immigrants have been allowed to enter our country in unprecedented numbers. It is estimated that by election time in November, approximately two million will have entered our country. They have been scattered all over the country. I wonder on election day how many will vote in key swing states.
I can foresee a surge in COVID-19, vote by mail with no ID and allow two or three more days after the election day to count the votes. The only votes that should be counted after election day should be from our military personnel overseas. In the country we must use ID for many things, which identifies that we are who we say we are.
If we allow voting in November with no ID we might as well consider ourselves a third world country. Voting either early with ID and on election day with ID has always been the American way. If we lose the integrity of our vote we will ultimately lose our freedom, our way of life, our security and our hope for the future.
We must work to halt excessive government regulations, secure our nations's borders from illegal immigration and human trafficking, protect our Second Amendment rights and advance sensible solutions to our nation's most critical problems.
America is truly the land of milk and honey. We have been greatly blessed.
Proverbs 29:118 says, "Where there is no vision, the people perish." We must do all we can to preserve America's future.
Buddy Hunt
Maryville
