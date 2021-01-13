Dear Editor:
There has been much commentary related to the Jan. 6 insurrection. I myself wept as I watched the windows of the Capitol being smashed.
Some have compared the protests for justice to the insurrection. The participants in the Black Lives Matter protests were protesters seeking justice. The participants Jan. 6 were insurrectionists seeking to dismantle our democratic process. They were not protesters and to equate them is blasphemy.
The major difference is that our Black brothers and sisters would have been shot if they had attempted such actions as climbing the walls of the Capitol or defecating in the hallways or replacing an American flag with a Trump flag. Of course, different folks will see the events in different ways. But there is a huge difference.
Now is the time for Republicans to accept the responsibility for the actions of a deranged, despotic evil man. I have tried in the past to get some of them to answer questions about some of his actions, such as putting children in cages, and they have refused or given weak excuses.
Overall, I find public relations rhetoric from Republicans fails to face the crisis head on. Our very democratic foundation is under attack. Like a women who is used to being beaten by an abusive husband, our nation literally quakes in the fear of what Trump will do next. And sadly those who voted for him still cannot accept responsibility for their complicity in his actions.
Ginny West Case
Cedar Park Drive
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.