Dear Editor:
Regarding the July 16 letter to the editor on the use of face masks, with references to three doctors: I urge readers to dig a bit on these “experts.” I spent less than 10 minutes Googling the three names and quickly found that all have serious question marks about their legitimacy and their impartiality.
One of them was infamous for "diagnosing" Hillary Clinton with Parkinson’s disease based on her photos; this was widely debunked. Another was a “birther” who also wrote articles denouncing former President Barack Obama for supposedly supplying a false birth certificate. Another of the “experts” has articles shown by different fact-checkers to be blatantly false.
It’s very easy to realize that at the very least, the three names used for support in the letter are outliers and their views are not at all widely shared by others in the medical profession.
I do hope people will review for themselves the “expert” advice they see or hear and realize that for virtually any subject nowadays, you can find someone on the internet who has an opposing view to more standard and acceptable well-studied views.
Kelly Franklin
South Briarcliff Circle
Maryville
