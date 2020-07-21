Dear Editor:
The July 16 letter about the effectiveness of mask wearing against the spread of COVID-19 virus left me wondering about the veracity of the claims the writer makes.
So provocative were these assertions, that I went to various websites that offer research into determining truth about said claims, (a practice that I would recommend to all readers) and found that the writer's source trifecta, whose dissenting voices he used to lend credence to his officious opinions, were indeed claims made by mainstream outsiders who have contributed the weakest of arguments that give support to his notion that mask wearing is cumbersome, ineffective and not worth the effort.
We all have interest in promoting the wearing of masks, social distancing and practicing good hygiene, which will benefit all in helping preserve our health, the health of our loved ones and dearest friends. Even the writer, who must live in a COVID-19 free bubble in Vonore, will benefit from efforts put forth by others in the battle against the virus.
So, to that writer and others who fail to grasp the life-and-death seriousness of mask wearing, don't be surprised when you are denied access to the local Walmart and many other businesses without a mask on your face.
Harry Draper
Havenwood Drive
Maryville
