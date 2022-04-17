Dear Editor:
As a fifth generation East Tennessean, I was glad to hear that Great Smoky Mountains National Park will be charging modest parking tag fees to bring them much-needed revenue to maintain and preserve our region’s greatest asset.
I applaud park leadership for going the extra mile to make sure the community has an opportunity to provide input. Thursday night, they held a public forum on Zoom and they have set up a website.
Leaders are being transparent about the park’s dire funding situation and explaining why they are turning to this potential solution — long overdue and entirely reasonable. The national park has given us so much, and we must support them at this critical time.
The Smokies is home. I feel we should support these nominal fees to provide the funding our park deserves. This small change will enhance our lives today and preserve something worth treasuring for generations to come.
J. Nathan Higdon
Maryville
