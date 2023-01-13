No matter which side you favor as it relates to the lawsuit between Blount Memorial and Blount County, both sides want to save the hospital from bankruptcy; and the parties want a disposition of the legal issues concerning control of the hospital. In addition, the Blount government, and I believe the hospital, both are saying the hospital debt is not the responsibility of the county and its citizens.
With the financial survival of Blount Memorial at stake, you don't argue about who is going to turn on the water hose when the house is on fire. The agreements between county and Blount Memorial are contractual documents. The county and the hospital need to find a qualified mediator or arbitrator to interpret those legal agreements and come up with a legal resolution.
I understand that it seems unreasonable that some hospital administrators were allegedly paid big sums to resign from the hospital. I get mad every time the Vols buy out a losing coach's contract, but that frustration isn't going to solve the financial issues at hand. The longer this lawsuit drags out, the worse impact it will have on professional retention and hiring at Blount Memorial as well as complicating the weakened financial status of the hospital.
I have read that in the last decade, Tennessee is second in number of hospital closings. This is due in some part to the fact that Tennessee never accepted the Federal Medicaid expansion money even though the state's hospitals needed it.
The county's government and Blount Memorial both want the same thing, financial solvency of the hospital. If this lawsuit is dragged out and not resolved quickly, then we'll likely lose Blount Memorial as creditors don't care about local politics.
