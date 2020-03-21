Dear Editor:
These are unprecedented times. Very few of us know what it was like to communally fight an enemy. During World War II, the nation came together to defeat the ultimate foe — those who would take other's freedoms. I am not speaking of the recent global virus, COVID-19.
In our technologically connected world, we hold colossal computing power in the palm of our hands. We have every available media, social network and dating app, yet we still struggle with real connection. Now due to self-distancing, quarantines and the government's request that we stay home as much as possible, we are further isolated.
The perceived enemy I speak of is ourselves. We now must come to grips with what is in our own minds and hearts. During this temporary "forced" solitary existence, taking stock of our inner being may be useful.
My parents died last June, and in the process of mourning that loss, I did this very thing. I am no longer the person that lived as a child with them. I have changed many times in my 57 years on this planet. There is an excellent chance (I know there is) that you have changed as well.
Will you be brave in the face of all that is happening outside your door and go inward to discover those changes? What has shifted in your beliefs about the world? Has your faith been shaken? What will you do about this inner revelation?
I look forward to meeting the "new" you when we meet on the street in the coming months. Thank you, Daily Times, for allowing me to encourage my fellow Blount Countians.
Catherine Denton
Cheltenham Road
Maryville
