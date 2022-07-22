The local article on the July 20 front page regarding an alleged “threat” to Congressman Tim Burchett is egregious.
Since this matter refers to an email sent a month ago and has yet to be substantiated, it did not deserve to be on the front page let alone published. Plainly and simply, this comes across as a political attack on Jackie Hill, running for reelection as the sole Democrat on the Blount County Board of Commissioners.
Again, with a flashing red flag political headline on the front page, the July 18 article on the meeting of Blount County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and Blount County United was a gross misrepresentation. The Race Relations Symposium was to advance the state standards that promote multicultural diversity. The intent is to encourage accurate education of the history of African Americans, not the so-called "Critical Race Theory" taught in some law schools.
Thank you for publishing on July 20 the letter in full by Rev. Dr. Willa Estell, President Alcoa Blount NAACP and Chairperson of We Are Stronger Together: Blount County United. Posted on the front page of that day was The Daily Times "Correction/Clarification." The horse was out of the barn, but perhaps your readers caught this detailed attempt to quell the vitriol already challenging our public schools.
I want to promote The Daily Times as an important source of information about our local government and affairs. Our national experiment in democracy needs accurate local reporting. Supporting excellence in our public schools is also critical for careful participation in our democracy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.