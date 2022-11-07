As a conservative reader who has often criticized the Daily Times for its liberal bias, I was shocked to see the paper accused of flacking for Republicans — spreading “misinformation,” even — on the issue of inflation. This absurd charge was made by a local leftist whose partisan sympathies are clear from the content of her shrill letter to the editor. The notion that voters might blame Joe Biden, the most inept President in my lifetime, for wrecking the economy sends Gail Harris into a hysterical fit. Yet the record is clear: Biden inherited an economy free of inflation and saddled it with record-high gas prices, raging inflation, and surging mortgage rates that throttle the housing industry.
Biden accomplished this “feat” by sabotaging America’s energy-independence, waging a war on fossil fuels (the key to our prosperity), and overseeing trillions of dollars of wasteful federal spending. Nobel Prize-winning economist Milton Friedman stated that inflation is only possible due to reckless monetary policy — printing excess quantities of money that dilutes its value. This is precisely what Biden and his accomplices in the Democrat-controlled Congress have done over the past two years. As a result, our economy is in the ditch.
In this instance, I will defend the Daily Times against the risible charge that it misled its readers and tried to influence the results of an election that all rational observers recognize will be a red tsunami. The article on inflation was fair and balanced. If the Daily Times is not liberal enough for Gail Harris, I can only suggest that she stick to the Washington Post — or Pravda. If voters turn against the failed Democratic Party in the midterm elections, the only person to blame is the incompetent Joe Biden.
