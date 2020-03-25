Dear Editor:
It infuriated me to see Sunday's "Farm equipment supplier hosts auction during coronavirus pandemic." Buyers come from many miles to this auction and possibly bring disease with them to our community. Not to mention our local tax dollars pay for their law enforcement, traffic management and security.
It's truly truly ignorant and down right "red neck" for this company to ignore this pandemic in the name of commerce and profit. I'm betting there were 200 or 300 people there at any given time. Not one of them that I saw were remotely practicing any safe health measures, much less social distancing.
I think Tyler Brothers should be on the hook for any new outbreaks of the virus that stems from their auction. The public should be able to view the actual cost of local law enforcement, equipment, etc., provided to them during the auction and the city of Maryville be paid for this.
Not only do these people just attend the auction, but they go in retail stores, restaurants and other places, potentially contaminating them.
Rob Cunningham
Gregg Road
Friendsville
