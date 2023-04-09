I’m beginning to think The Daily Times only publishes Associated Press editorials and commentary — except you want us to think it’s reporting. I can’t think of one thorny topic that has been delivered without a partisan bias. It’s in the spin on parents trying to keep porn out of their kid’s school libraries, (suggesting they’re “book-banners” or Nazis) to the notion that men cross-dressing and twerking for children is as wholesome as Dolly Parton. And finally, the obvious opinion that transgenders should receive the “gender-affirming” care that will finally give them the healthy minds and bodies they so crave.
Will you at least be honest with the details of what this “care” consists of? It begins with puberty blockers, (commonly administered at the first sign of development to children as young as nine), and cross-sex testosterone and estrogen injections, (frequently prescribed at age 13 or 14).
Side effects for these procedures are too many to list here, but bone loss, male-pattern baldness, blood clots, breast cancer, infertility, stroke, bone-thinning, permanent changes in sexual-organs and genitalia, and permanent inability to experience orgasm. And, of course, these treatments are only in preparation for serious surgeries, like mastectomies in children as young as 13. I won’t even describe the gruesome “reconstructive” operations on the genitals.
To call this kind of practice “gender-affirming care” is like calling lethal injection “consciousness-inoculation."
