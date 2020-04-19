Dear Editor:
The last few weeks, we have been working on our beliefs and dealing with our emotions. I bet this is a new experience for some of you. Let's add to this adventure by listing what we are happy with in our lives. Even in the midst of crisis, there is always a ray of sunshine or at least a feeling of relief where we can feel appreciation.
My parents died last June. Both were in nursing homes and were well cared for. I feel relief and gratitude that they did not have to endure this crisis. Perhaps there is something — many things — you can put on your list that brings you joy and feel thankful for even though your world is not perfect. When you think of each item, imagine those people/things/conditions being in your presence right now. Allow your appreciation to envelope you. With this action, you are giving yourself a gift, one that will keep giving in the days to come.
I can't wait to see what expressing gratitude has done for you when we meet on the street in the coming months.
Catherine Denton
Cheltenham Road
Maryville
