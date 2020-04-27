Dear Editor:
I wish to respond to the writer in the April 24 paper who urges us to respect Trump because God has made him a leader. Matthew 7:15-16 warns, “Beware of false prophets who come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravenous wolves. By their fruits you will recognize them.”
Trump’s behavior and policies have included racial slurs, ripping apart families, mockery of the handicapped, attacking the press, praising cruel dictators, insulting allies, ignoring science, dismantling environmental protections, rewarding corruption, encouraging insurrection against his own policies and telling more than 18,000 falsehoods.
It is Trump who has given us an agenda of lies. What are the fruits of his presidency? Hate crimes spiked. Cruelty and child abuse in the name of national security. World respect lost. Leadership squandered. His contempt for compassion has cut assistance programs and in so doing made abortion more likely and life after birth more difficult.
My experience of Christianity is quite different from that writer’s. My parents and grandparents were missionaries who taught that God is love. They taught compassion instead of cruelty, knowledge instead of superstition, integrity instead of dishonesty and corruption, justice and equality instead of wealth and class. They worked with governments to change abhorrent social conditions.
Being a Christian meant to love God and your neighbor as yourself. Christianity teaches solidarity with the vulnerable, the embrace of refugees and immigrants, care for creation and support for government that promotes the common good. Trump has not put Christ into America. The fruits of love have rotted under his direction.
Gail Harris
Andy Harris Road
Rockford
